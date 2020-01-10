After 50 Years, Local TV Journalist Vic Lee Retires
Michael Krasny
at 10:00 AM
Reporter Vic Lee covered some of the most critical stories of an evolving Bay Area.  (ABC7)

After nearly 50 years reporting for television news outlets in the Bay Area, veteran journalist Vic Lee is retiring. Lee covered some of the most critical stories of an evolving Bay Area, from the 1978 assassinations of Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk to December's controversial opening of a homeless navigation center in the Embarcadero. Also of note is Lee's viral 2011 story on "Dusty the Klepto Cat," the literal cat burglar in San Mateo, who even made an appearance at Lee's retirement party. Vic Lee visits Forum to reflect on his career in journalism.

Guests:

Vic Lee, retired news reporter; worked at KRON-4 and ABC7

