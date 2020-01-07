It's been two weeks since the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved nearly $12 million in emergency funding to find housing alternatives for the roughly 200 members of a mile-long homeless encampment along Santa Rosa's Joe Rodota Trail. County officials are now considering temporary sites for relocating the camp, while nearby residents complain of worsening neighborhood conditions. We'll discuss the latest developments and we want to hear from you, especially if you're a Sonoma County resident: How should the county address its homeless encampment?
Tensions Mount as Sonoma County Begins Addressing Homeless Encampment
at 9:00 AM
Sonoma County’s Board of Supervisors approved a $12 million plan for the homeless on December 23, 2019. (County of Sonoma)
Guests:
Tyler Silvy, reporter, Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Lynda Hopkins, supervisor, Sonoma County's 5th District
Adrienne Lauby, board president, Sonoma Applied Village Services; co-founder, Homeless Action!
