Tensions Mount as Sonoma County Begins Addressing Homeless Encampment

It's been two weeks since the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved nearly $12 million in emergency funding to find housing alternatives for the roughly 200 members of a mile-long homeless encampment along Santa Rosa's Joe Rodota Trail. County officials are now considering temporary sites for relocating the camp, while nearby residents complain of worsening neighborhood conditions. We'll discuss the latest developments and we want to hear from you, especially if you're a Sonoma County resident: How should the county address its homeless encampment?