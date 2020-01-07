Tensions Mount as Sonoma County Begins Addressing Homeless Encampment
Search
X
Donate
Forum

Tensions Mount as Sonoma County Begins Addressing Homeless Encampment

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
Sonoma County’s Board of Supervisors approved a $12 million plan for the homeless on December 23, 2019. (County of Sonoma)

It's been two weeks since the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved nearly $12 million in emergency funding to find housing alternatives for the roughly 200 members of a mile-long homeless encampment along Santa Rosa's Joe Rodota Trail. County officials are now considering temporary sites for relocating the camp, while nearby residents complain of worsening neighborhood conditions. We'll discuss the latest developments and we want to hear from you, especially if you're a Sonoma County resident: How should the county address its homeless encampment?

Guests:

Tyler Silvy, reporter, Santa Rosa Press Democrat

Lynda Hopkins, supervisor, Sonoma County's 5th District

Adrienne Lauby, board president, Sonoma Applied Village Services; co-founder, Homeless Action!

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.