UCSF Study Examines E-Scooter Injuries

Approximately 3,200 electric scooters can be found puttering around San Francisco at any given time. As the city continues to grow its fleet of zero-emission scooters, we'll get an update on their convenience, safety and regulation. We'll also talk with the lead author of new research out of UCSF into the prevalence of injuries while using e-scooters. We want to hear from you: What have you noticed about the rise of e-scooters?