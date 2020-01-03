Latest on the U.S. Killing Top Iranian Military Commander

The Pentagon confirmed on Friday that it will send an additional 3,000 troops to the Middle East. This news follows the Friday morning U.S. drone killing of top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in Bagdhad, Iraq, in response to which the supreme leader of Iran called for retaliation against the U.S. The U.S. State Department has urged American citizens to exit Iraq. Forum will provide the latest updates and discuss what may come next.