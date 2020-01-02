First Person: San Francisco-based Riya Collective Co-Founders Bring Indian Wedding Clothing Online

After digging through friends and family's closets for traditional attire for the elaborate multiple-day festivities of Indian American weddings, Arian Agrawal and Sarina Siddhanti decided it was time to create an online rental company of their own. The co-founders of the San Francisco-based Riya Collective now have a SoMa neighborhood showroom and ship high-end designs nationwide. As part of Forum's First Person series, which profiles local change-makers who make the Bay Area unique, Agrawal and Siddhanti join us to discuss the rental clothing boom and how Riya Collective educates first-time guests at Indian American weddings on proper styles, colors and contexts.