Cirque du Soleil's "Amaluna" Swings Through Northern California

Cirque du Soleil, the renowned Quebec-based circus, has returned to San Francisco with its production of "Amaluna," a women-centered narrative about renewal and rebirth. A collaboration with theater director Diane Paulus and loosely based on Shakespeare's "The Tempest," "Amaluna" features a majority of women in its cast and an all-women band. We'll talk to two of the cast members — including alumna of San Francisco's Clown Conservatory, Kelsey Custard — about the show's current Bay Area residency and about dazzling audiences across the globe.