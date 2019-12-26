Cirque du Soleil's "Amaluna" Swings Through Northern California
Cirque du Soleil's "Amaluna" Swings Through Northern California

Rachael Myrow
at 9:30 AM
Performers on the uneven bars during Cirque du Soleil's show "Amaluna." (Courtesy of Cirque du Soleil)

Cirque du Soleil, the renowned Quebec-based circus, has returned to San Francisco with its production of "Amaluna," a women-centered narrative about renewal and rebirth. A collaboration with theater director Diane Paulus and loosely based on Shakespeare's "The Tempest," "Amaluna" features a majority of women in its cast and an all-women band. We'll talk to two of the cast members — including alumna of San Francisco's Clown Conservatory, Kelsey Custard — about the show's current Bay Area residency and about dazzling audiences across the globe.

Guests:

Kelsey Custard, clown, Cirque du Soleil's "Amaluna"

Alix Croop, gymnast on uneven bars, Cirque du Soleil's "Amaluna"

