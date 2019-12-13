Former Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal Argues the Case for Impeachment

"Imagine if it had worked." So begins former acting solicitor general Neal Katyal's new book "Impeach: The Case Against Donald Trump." Katyal argues that if President Trump's solicitation of personal political favors from Ukraine had gone undetected until after the 2020 election, our democracy's legitimacy would have been undermined. For that reason, he says that the President's actions constitute an abuse of power that the Constitution's framers specifically deemed impeachable. As the full House of Representatives prepares to vote on two articles of impeachment next week, we'll talk to Katyal about why he thinks legal precedent and the factual record support removing Trump from office.