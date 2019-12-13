How to Be a Good Giver and Receiver of Gifts
How to Be a Good Giver and Receiver of Gifts

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Forum analyzes the psychology of gift-giving as well as proper etiquette when it comes to giving and receiving presents. (iStock)

As we enter gift-giving season, we may find ourselves doing the mental math of figuring out when it's appropriate to give a gift, when it's OK to not give one, what to give, how much to spend and whether our gifts will even be used or appreciated after they're unwrapped. This hour on Forum, we'll discuss the psychology and etiquette behind gift-giving in preparation for the holiday season. We want to hear from you: are you stuck on whom to buy for or how to ask for no presents? Ask us your gift-giving questions.

Guests:

Jeff Galak, associate professor of Marketing, Carnegie Mellon University’s Tepper School of Business

