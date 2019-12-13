How to Be a Good Giver and Receiver of Gifts

As we enter gift-giving season, we may find ourselves doing the mental math of figuring out when it's appropriate to give a gift, when it's OK to not give one, what to give, how much to spend and whether our gifts will even be used or appreciated after they're unwrapped. This hour on Forum, we'll discuss the psychology and etiquette behind gift-giving in preparation for the holiday season. We want to hear from you: are you stuck on whom to buy for or how to ask for no presents? Ask us your gift-giving questions.