The House Judiciary committee concludes its debate of the two articles of impeachment drafted against President Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress Thursday. Committee members are expected to vote along party lines following the debate, which would then move the articles to the House floor for a vote next week. We'll discuss the latest developments.
House Judiciary Committee to Vote on Articles of Impeachment Thursday
at 9:00 AM
US Representative Jerrold Nadler, Chairman of the US House Judiciary Committee, looks on as the US House Committee on the Judiciary marks-up House Resolution 755, Articles of Impeachment Against President Donald J. Trump. (Olivier Douliery / AFP-Getty Images)
Guests:
Jessica Taylor, political reporter, NPR
