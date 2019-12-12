Strengthening Marriage Through "Sleep Divorce"

Whether for a better night's rest or because of conflicting schedules, some couples are choosing to sleep in separate beds or bedrooms — a phenomenon some call "sleep divorce." A 2019 survey of 3,000 Americans nationwide found that 30% of respondents would prefer to consistently sleep apart from their respective partners. We'll talk with experts about the benefits and disadvantages of co-sleeping. And we want to hear from you: do you share a bed with your partner? Why or why not?