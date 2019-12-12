Strengthening Marriage Through "Sleep Divorce"
Search
X
Donate
Forum

Strengthening Marriage Through "Sleep Divorce"

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM

Whether for a better night's rest or because of conflicting schedules, some couples are choosing to sleep in separate beds or bedrooms — a phenomenon some call "sleep divorce." A 2019 survey of 3,000 Americans nationwide found that 30% of respondents would prefer to consistently sleep apart from their respective partners. We'll talk with experts about the benefits and disadvantages of co-sleeping. And we want to hear from you: do you share a bed with your partner? Why or why not?

Guests:

Wendy Troxel, senior behavioral and social scientist, RAND Corporation

Amie Gordon, assistant professor of psychology, University of Michigan

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.