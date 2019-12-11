As a Republican member of Congress on the House Judiciary Committee, Tom McClintock has been on the front lines of recent impeachment proceedings. During Monday's hearings McClintock accused Democrats of exercising a "stunning abuse of power" and said their refusal to respect the will of the voters threatens to collapse democracy "into chaos". McClintock has served a decade in Congress, representing California's 4th district which spans the Sierra Nevada from Truckee to the Sequoia National Forest. Forum talks to the congressman about impeachment and his legislative priorities.
California Congressman Tom McClintock on the "Flimsy" Case for Impeachment
Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA) questions Intelligence Committee Minority Counsel Stephen Castor and Intelligence Committee Majority Counsel Daniel Goldman during House impeachment inquiry hearings before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill December 9, 2019.
Guests:
Congressman Tom McClintock, Republican member of Congress representing California's 4th district
