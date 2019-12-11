California Congressman Tom McClintock on the "Flimsy" Case for Impeachment

As a Republican member of Congress on the House Judiciary Committee, Tom McClintock has been on the front lines of recent impeachment proceedings. During Monday's hearings McClintock accused Democrats of exercising a "stunning abuse of power" and said their refusal to respect the will of the voters threatens to collapse democracy "into chaos". McClintock has served a decade in Congress, representing California's 4th district which spans the Sierra Nevada from Truckee to the Sequoia National Forest. Forum talks to the congressman about impeachment and his legislative priorities.