First Person: Twin Sisters Melorra and Melonie Green on Their Vision for a 'Center of Black Joy' in San Francisco
Search
X
Donate
Forum

First Person: Twin Sisters Melorra and Melonie Green on Their Vision for a 'Center of Black Joy' in San Francisco

Michael Krasny
at 10:00 AM
Melorra and Melonie Green are co-executive directors of the African American Art & Culture Complex in San Francisco's Western Addition neighborhood.  (African American Art & Culture Complex/Courtesy)

Melorra and Melonie Green share a job title as co-executive directors of the African American Art & Culture Complex in San Francisco's Western Addition neighborhood. They also share a birthday as twins. But most notably, they share a passion for showcasing black art and artists. Opening doors for underrepresented artists is important to the sisters and informs the community-driven mission behind the complex that they're shaping into a "center of black joy." Melorra and Melonie join us in-studio to talk about their work as part of Forum's First Person series, which profiles local innovators and leaders who make the Bay Area unique.

Guests:

Melorra Green, co-executive director, African American Art & Culture Complex

Melonie Green, co-executive director, African American Art & Culture Complex

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.