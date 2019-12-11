First Person: Twin Sisters Melorra and Melonie Green on Their Vision for a 'Center of Black Joy' in San Francisco

Melorra and Melonie Green share a job title as co-executive directors of the African American Art & Culture Complex in San Francisco's Western Addition neighborhood. They also share a birthday as twins. But most notably, they share a passion for showcasing black art and artists. Opening doors for underrepresented artists is important to the sisters and informs the community-driven mission behind the complex that they're shaping into a "center of black joy." Melorra and Melonie join us in-studio to talk about their work as part of Forum's First Person series, which profiles local innovators and leaders who make the Bay Area unique.