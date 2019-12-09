Justice Dept. Inspector General Finds FBI Had Sufficient Evidence to Open Russia Probe

The FBI's 2016 decision to investigate the Trump campaign's possible Russia ties was legally justified and free of political bias. That's according to a report released Monday by the Justice Department's inspector general, who also found "serious" errors in how agents carried out the warrants. Meanwhile, during a rancorous hearing before the House Judiciary Committee Monday, counsel for both parties made their cases for and against the impeachment of President Trump. We'll review the latest developments and answer your questions.