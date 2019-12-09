The FBI's 2016 decision to investigate the Trump campaign's possible Russia ties was legally justified and free of political bias. That's according to a report released Monday by the Justice Department's inspector general, who also found "serious" errors in how agents carried out the warrants. Meanwhile, during a rancorous hearing before the House Judiciary Committee Monday, counsel for both parties made their cases for and against the impeachment of President Trump. We'll review the latest developments and answer your questions.
Justice Dept. Inspector General Finds FBI Had Sufficient Evidence to Open Russia Probe
at 9:00 AM
Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz released a report on Monday that criticized the FBI's handling of a wiretap used in the Russia probe but found no evidence of political bias. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Guests:
Kelsey Snell, congressional correspondent, NPR
Matt Zapotosky, national security reporter, Washington Post
