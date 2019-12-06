Reflecting on the Bay Area's "Turbulent Decade"

From the Ghostship warehouse fire in Oakland that devastated the Bay Area arts scene, to a crop of local films hitting the national stage, the Bay Area has seen enormous ups and downs in the past 10 years. The decade brought the dramatic rise and disappointing fall of local sports empires, the shuttering of newspapers and the growth of a music industry. It was also a decade marked by communities fighting to preserve a place and culture in the face of inequality. As we near the end of the 2010s, we'll discuss KQED Art's "Our Turbulent Decade" project and we want to hear from you: What defined life in the Bay Area for you this decade?

