As President Trump assailed immigrants as criminals and cracked down on border crossings, the Trump Organization employed scores of undocumented workers at its clubs and golf courses, some for more than a decade. That's according to a year-long Washington Post investigation, which found that undocumented immigrants worked for at least 11 Trump properties as maids, bellhops, cooks and caddies. We'll talk to the Washington Post's Joshua Partlow about what his team uncovered.
Investigation: Trump Organization Employed Scores of Undocumented Workers
at 9:30 AM
The Washington Post story released Tuesday is based on interviews with 48 people who had worked illegally for the Trump Organization at 11 of its properties in Florida, New Jersey, New York and Virginia. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Joshua Partlow, reporter, Washington Post
Sponsored