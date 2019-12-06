Investigation: Trump Organization Employed Scores of Undocumented Workers

As President Trump assailed immigrants as criminals and cracked down on border crossings, the Trump Organization employed scores of undocumented workers at its clubs and golf courses, some for more than a decade. That's according to a year-long Washington Post investigation, which found that undocumented immigrants worked for at least 11 Trump properties as maids, bellhops, cooks and caddies. We'll talk to the Washington Post's Joshua Partlow about what his team uncovered.