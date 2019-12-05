A New Generation Learns the 'Joy of Cooking'

In an age of YouTube cooking tutorials and celebrity cookbooks, “Joy of Cooking” remains one of America's most widely read cookbooks — and it just received another update. First self-published by Irma Rombauer in 1931, this year Rombauer’s great-grandson John Becker and his wife Megan Scott became the latest family members to revise the book, adding 600 new recipes and thousands of updates. We'll talk to Becker and Scott about carrying on the "Joy of Cooking" tradition, how they embraced today's diverse dietary trends and more global palates and, of course, recipes. We want to hear from you: what's your favorite "Joy of Cooking" recipe or favorite memory of cooking with it?