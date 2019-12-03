Iran's security forces have killed at least 208 people since mid-November, when protests broke out against the government's decision to raise gasoline prices by a minimum of 50 percent. That's according to an Amnesty International report issued Monday, which was corroborated by other rights groups. We'll discuss the current political and humanitarian situation in Iran.
Iranian Government Crackdown Leaves at Least 200 Dead Amid Unrest
at 9:00 AM
Iranian women holding national flags and pictures of the Islamic republic's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, take part a pro-government demonstration in the capital Tehran's central Enghelab Square on November 25, 2019, to condemn days of "rioting" that Iran blames on its foreign foes. (ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty Images)
