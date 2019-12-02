The Religious Right's Steadfast Support of President Trump

In 2016, nearly 81 percent of white evangelical voters cast their ballots for Donald Trump. Since taking office, President Trump has made policy decisions — like banning transgender military service, defunding Planned Parenthood and naming Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court — that appear to have strengthened that support. Today, 82 percent of white evangelicals say they would vote for Trump again, with 99 percent opposing impeachment. That's all according to a new article by Rolling Stone senior writer Alex Morris, who was raised in a conservative Christian family. We'll discuss her story and look at what's behind the evangelicals' unwavering support for Trump.