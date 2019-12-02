The Religious Right's Steadfast Support of President Trump
Michael Krasny
at 9:30 AM
On Sept. 1, 2017, US President Donald Trump and faith leaders pray in the Oval Office after the president signed a proclamation calling for Sept. 3, 2017, to be a national day of prayer for those affected by Hurricane Harvey in Washington, DC. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

In 2016, nearly 81 percent of white evangelical voters cast their ballots for Donald Trump. Since taking office, President Trump has made policy decisions — like banning transgender military service, defunding Planned Parenthood and naming Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court — that appear to have strengthened that support. Today, 82 percent of white evangelicals say they would vote for Trump again, with 99 percent opposing impeachment. That's all according to a new article by Rolling Stone senior writer Alex Morris, who was raised in a conservative Christian family. We'll discuss her story and look at what's behind the evangelicals' unwavering support for Trump.

Guests:

Alex Morris, senior writer, Rolling Stone; author of article, "False Idol — Why the Christian Right Worships Donald Trump"

