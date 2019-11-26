It's estimated that between five and 20 percent of school-age children in the U.S. are dyslexic. And when dyslexia is overlooked by parents and educators, kids can feel frustrated and act out. KQED's MindShift recently published a guide to understanding dyslexia, stating that "dyslexia is a different brain, not a disease." We'll talk with experts about how to best recognize dyslexia and support dyslexics, from grade school through adulthood.
Understanding Dyslexia
at 10:00 AM
Around one in five Americans has dyslexia, according to the Yale Center for Dyslexia and Creativity. (iStock)
Guests:
Maria Luisa Gorno Tempini, director, Language Neurobiology laboratory of the UCSF Memory and Aging Center; co-director, UCSF Dyslexia Center
Holly Korbey, education journalist; author, KQED's "MindShift Guide to Understanding Dyslexia"
Megan Potente, educator outreach manager, Decoding Dyslexia CA
Sponsored