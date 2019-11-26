Understanding Dyslexia
Search
X
Donate
Forum

Understanding Dyslexia

Scott Shafer
at 10:00 AM
Around one in five Americans has dyslexia, according to the Yale Center for Dyslexia and Creativity. (iStock)

It's estimated that between five and 20 percent of school-age children in the U.S. are dyslexic. And when dyslexia is overlooked by parents and educators, kids can feel frustrated and act out. KQED's MindShift recently published a guide to understanding dyslexia, stating that "dyslexia is a different brain, not a disease." We'll talk with experts about how to best recognize dyslexia and support dyslexics, from grade school through adulthood.

Guests:

Maria Luisa Gorno Tempini, director, Language Neurobiology laboratory of the UCSF Memory and Aging Center; co-director, UCSF Dyslexia Center

Holly Korbey, education journalist; author, KQED's "MindShift Guide to Understanding Dyslexia"

Megan Potente, educator outreach manager, Decoding Dyslexia CA

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.