Berkeley Economist Gabriel Zucman Says America's Tax System Is a 'Triumph of Injustice'
Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
 (iStock)

For the first time in modern U.S. history, the wealthiest 400 households are paying a lower percentage of their incomes in taxes than the working class. That's according to "The Triumph of Injustice: How the Rich Dodge Taxes and How to Make Them Pay," a new book by UC Berkeley economics professors Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman. The duo -- who also helped design the tax plans of Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren -- draw from U.S. history to argue in favor of raising taxes on the nation's wealthy and against trickle-down economics. Zucman joins us to discuss the book, the proposal for a wealth tax and why the current U.S. tax system is a "triumph of injustice."

Guests:

Gabriel Zucman, professor of economics and public policy, UC Berkeley; co-author, "The Triumph of Injustice: How the Rich Dodge Taxes and How to Make Them Pay"

