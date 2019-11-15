Native Activists Mark the Occupation of Alcatraz 50 Years Later

On November 20, 1969, Native students and activists stormed the island of Alcatraz by boat, launching a 19-month occupation in protest of federal denial of land and tribal rights. The occupation became a cornerstone of Native social justice activism in the 1960s and 70s and fueled a national Red Power movement for American Indian self-determination. Forum looks back on the occupation of Alcatraz ahead of its 50th anniversary and talks about the state of Native American activism today.