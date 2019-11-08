New Study Explores How Veterans Experience Grief

More than half of veterans surveyed in 2017 by Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America said they knew a veteran who had died by suicide. And since 2001, more than 5,400 military personnel have died in combat. A new study from UC Irvine reveals that grief from the loss of a military comrade in combat or to suicide can have serious impacts on veterans' mental health. We'll talk to the study's co-author about the findings. And we want to hear from you: Are you a veteran, or do you know a veteran, who has struggled with grief?