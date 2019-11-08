New Study Explores How Veterans Experience Grief
Search
X
Donate
Forum

New Study Explores How Veterans Experience Grief

Michael Krasny
at 10:30 AM
 (iStock)

More than half of veterans surveyed in 2017 by Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America said they knew a veteran who had died by suicide. And since 2001, more than 5,400 military personnel have died in combat. A new study from UC Irvine reveals that grief from the loss of a military comrade in combat or to suicide can have serious impacts on veterans' mental health. We'll talk to the study's co-author about the findings. And we want to hear from you: Are you a veteran, or do you know a veteran, who has struggled with grief?

Guests:

Pauline Lubens, policy analyst, Swords to Plowshares; lead author, "U.S. combat veterans' response to suicide and combat deaths"

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.