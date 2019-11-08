President Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Guiliani was carrying out a campaign "full of lies" against ousted Ukraine diplomat Marie Yovanovitch. That's according to State Department official George Kent, whose testimony was released Thursday by House impeachment investigators. House members are set to hold public hearings next week focused on whether President Trump used his office to pressure Ukraine to advance his own political interests. We'll speak with Bay Area Congresswoman Jackie Speier about the impeachment inquiry so far, and what to expect in its next phase.
Congresswoman Jackie Speier on Impeachment Inquiry Latest
at 9:00 AM
U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) speaks to a member of the media after a news conference December 12, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Guests:
Jackie Speier., Democratic Congresswoman, representing California's 14th Congressional District
