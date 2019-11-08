Congresswoman Jackie Speier on Impeachment Inquiry Latest

President Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Guiliani was carrying out a campaign "full of lies" against ousted Ukraine diplomat Marie Yovanovitch. That's according to State Department official George Kent, whose testimony was released Thursday by House impeachment investigators. House members are set to hold public hearings next week focused on whether President Trump used his office to pressure Ukraine to advance his own political interests. We'll speak with Bay Area Congresswoman Jackie Speier about the impeachment inquiry so far, and what to expect in its next phase.