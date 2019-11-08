KQED Podast "Rightnowish" Shows Bay Area Through Artists' Eyes
KQED Podast "Rightnowish" Shows Bay Area Through Artists' Eyes

Mina Kim
at 10:30 AM

Journalist Pendarvis Harshaw says artists and culture keepers are on the front line of history. As host of KQED's new podcast "Rightnowish", he profiles the stories of these creators and the communities that shape, and are shaped, by them. He describes "Rightnowish" as "about arts and culture, but it's never just about arts and culture". Harshaw and producer Ashleyanne Krigbaum join Forum to talk about what we can learn about the past, present and future of a place through its art and people.

Guests:

Pendarvis Harshaw, columnist for KQED Arts, and host of Rightnowish

Ashleyanne Krigbaum, Producer, KQED podcast, Rightnowish

