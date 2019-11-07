Harriet Tubman Biography 'She Came to Slay' Goes Beyond the Underground Railroad

Harriet Tubman is best known as a heroic conductor of the Underground Railroad and a leading abolitionist. But often little is said of other remarkable aspects of her life -- as a suffragist, a Union Army spy, a nurse, a philanthropist and more. That inspired historian Erica Armstrong Dunbar to write the new biography "She Came to Slay: The Life and Times of Harriet Tubman," offering a broader picture of Tubman's iconic life and legacy. We'll talk with Dunbar about the book, get her take on the new Hollywood biopic "Harriet" and making Tubman's story accessible to new generations.