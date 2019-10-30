Actor John Lithgow's Political Poetry Chronicles 'The Age of Trump in Verse'

"'Great news!' Barr exclaimed, 'We’re home free! It’s a wash! The Report’s a big nothing that’s easy to quash!'” So begins one of award-winning actor John Lithgow's 33 poems satirizing the critical moments and characters of the Trump era. Lithgow, known for his starring role in the sitcom "3rd Rock from the Sun" and his wide-ranging stage and film performances, dives into political satire with his rhyming book "Dumpty: The Age of Trump in Verse." We'll talk to Lithgow about the book and his experience playing Fox News CEO Roger Ailes in the upcoming film "Bombshell."