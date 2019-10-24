Edward Norton Unravels 1950s Detective Mystery in Film 'Motherless Brooklyn'

Twenty years ago, Edward Norton learned the first rule of Fight Club in the cult-classic film. Next month, his film "Motherless Brooklyn" opens — which Norton wrote, directed and stars in. The film, based on the novel by Jonathan Lethem, tells the story of a private detective with Tourette's Syndrome in 1950s New York who attempts to solve his mentor's murder and becomes entangled in the rapacious dealings of City Hall. We'll talk with Norton about the film and his layered portrayals of intellectually complex and marginalized characters.