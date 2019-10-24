Comedian Cristela Alonzo Shares Her Life's Playlist in Mixtape-Memoir 'Music to My Years'
Comedian Cristela Alonzo Shares Her Life's Playlist in Mixtape-Memoir 'Music to My Years'

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Comedian, actor and producer, Cristela Alonzo. (Koury Angelo)

Cristela Alonzo's stand-up comedy often draws from her life as a first-generation Mexican-American woman. And in her new memoir "Music to My Years: A Mixtape Memoir of Growing Up and Standing Up," Alonzo provides an eclectic playlist for each chapter of her life as she becomes a comedian, actor, writer and immigrant rights activist. Alonzo joins Forum to talk about breaking boundaries in comedy and to play some of the songs from the mixtape of her life. We want to hear from you: what would be on your life's playlist?

Guests:

Cristela Alonzo, comedian, actor and producer; author, "Music to My Years: A Mixtape Memoir of Growing Up and Standing Up"

