Impeachment Hearing Disrupted by Republican Representatives as Inquiry Intensifies

On Wednesday, a group of House Republicans stormed a closed-door impeachment hearing, delaying testimony from a Pentagon official overseeing Ukraine policy. This demonstration comes on the heels of Tuesday’s explosive testimony from William Taylor, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, who recounted "irregular, informal" channels used by the Trump White House to conduct foreign policy. On Twitter, Trump continues to lash out at the investigation which he has compared to a "lynching." We'll discuss the latest developments.