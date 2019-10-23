On Wednesday, a group of House Republicans stormed a closed-door impeachment hearing, delaying testimony from a Pentagon official overseeing Ukraine policy. This demonstration comes on the heels of Tuesday’s explosive testimony from William Taylor, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, who recounted "irregular, informal" channels used by the Trump White House to conduct foreign policy. On Twitter, Trump continues to lash out at the investigation which he has compared to a "lynching." We'll discuss the latest developments.
Impeachment Hearing Disrupted by Republican Representatives as Inquiry Intensifies
at 9:00 AM
Flanked by about two dozen House Republicans, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol October 23, 2019 in Washington, DC. Rep. Gaetz held the press conference to call for transparency in the impeachment inquiry. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Guests:
Kimberly Atkins, senior correspondent, WBUR; former chief Washington reporter and columnist, Boston Herald
