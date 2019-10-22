PG&E Plans More Power Shutoffs to Begin Wednesday

PG&E is telling customers that it may again shut off power to Northern California communities this week to reduce the risk of power lines sparking wildfires. The potential shutoffs could affect more than 200,000 customers, mostly in the Sierra foothills and parts of the Bay Area. The move comes less than two weeks after the company shut off power to 2 million people across the region. We’ll get the latest news and hear from Sen. Scott Wiener about his proposed bill to limit and regulate blackouts in the state.