President Trump's chief of staff Mick Mulvaney announced Thursday that the G-7 Summit would take place at Trump's own Florida resort, a move that's alarming ethics watchers. Mulvaney also confirmed that the White House withheld $400 billion in aid from Ukraine to force an investigation of Democrats. Meanwhile, former EU ambassador and Trump ally, Gordon Sondland, testified before a House committee Thursday that Trump had directed that Ukraine policy be delegated to Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani. We'll discuss the latest developments.
Impeachment Inquiry Continues as Fresh Ethics Questions Emerge Over G-7 Meeting
at 9:00 AM
Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney answers questions during a briefing at the White House October 17, 2019 in Washington, DC. Mulvaney answered a range of questions relating to the issues surrounding the impeachment inquiry of U.S. President Donald Trump, and other issues during the briefing. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Guests:
Ron Elving, senior editor and correspondent on the Washington Desk, NPR News
