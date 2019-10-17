Impeachment Inquiry Continues as Fresh Ethics Questions Emerge Over G-7 Meeting

President Trump's chief of staff Mick Mulvaney announced Thursday that the G-7 Summit would take place at Trump's own Florida resort, a move that's alarming ethics watchers. Mulvaney also confirmed that the White House withheld $400 billion in aid from Ukraine to force an investigation of Democrats. Meanwhile, former EU ambassador and Trump ally, Gordon Sondland, testified before a House committee Thursday that Trump had directed that Ukraine policy be delegated to Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani. We'll discuss the latest developments.