Susan Rice on Use of 'Tough Love' as UN Ambassador, National Security Adviser

Susan Rice's career in public service spans over 25 years and includes roles as former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and national security adviser to President Obama. In her new memoir, "Tough Love: My Story of the Things Worth Fighting For," Rice reflects on those roles, her childhood roots in Washington, D.C. and the racial and gender barriers she faced as a black woman working in government. She also offers a pointed perspective on her much criticized press appearances in the wake of the 2012 attacks on U.S. diplomats in Benghazi. Rice joins us to talk about her life and career and we'll get her thoughts on foreign policy in the era of Trump.