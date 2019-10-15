Susan Rice on Use of 'Tough Love' as UN Ambassador, National Security Adviser
Search
X
Donate
Forum

Susan Rice on Use of 'Tough Love' as UN Ambassador, National Security Adviser

Michael Krasny
at 10:00 AM
Former national security adviser and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Susan Rice. (Christopher Patey)

Susan Rice's career in public service spans over 25 years and includes roles as former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and national security adviser to President Obama. In her new memoir, "Tough Love: My Story of the Things Worth Fighting For," Rice reflects on those roles, her childhood roots in Washington, D.C. and the racial and gender barriers she faced as a black woman working in government. She also offers a pointed perspective on her much criticized press appearances in the wake of the 2012 attacks on U.S. diplomats in Benghazi. Rice joins us to talk about her life and career and we'll get her thoughts on foreign policy in the era of Trump.

Guests:

Susan Rice, author, "Tough Love: My Story of the Things Worth Fighting For"; distinguished visiting research fellow, School of International Service at American University; former national security adviser to President Barack Obama; former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.