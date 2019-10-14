Legislation Moves Back Earliest Start Times in California Schools
Legislation Moves Back Earliest Start Times in California Schools

Michael Krasny
at 9:30 AM
 (iStock/Getty Images)

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation Sunday that pushes back the start of the school day for many California students. After a three-year phase-in, the new law will require middle and high schools to start no earlier than 8 a.m. or 8:30 a.m., respectively. Proponents say the later times, and extra sleep, will lead to better attendance numbers and higher grades. But opponents, including many school boards and teachers, say the matter was better left to local control. Former Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed a similar proposal last year. We discuss the new rules, and consider what the latest research says about teenagers and sleep.

Guests:

Rafael Pelayo, clinical professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences, Stanford University Medical Center

