California leaders want the state to build half a million new homes each year until 2025 — a rate of housing construction that has never happened before. Some legislators think we could help reach this goal by easing the path for single-family homeowners to build accessory dwelling units, often called “in-law” or “granny flats,” on their property. To that end, the state just approved a number of bills that allow construction of backyard units and garage conversions. We’ll hear about the bills, and find out why some residents are worried that the changes will negatively impact the character of single-family neighborhoods.
Bills Attempt to Reach California Housing Goals Through Accessory Dwelling Units
at 10:00 AM
A worker stands on the roof of a home under construction at a new housing development on November 17, 2016 in San Rafael, California. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Guests:
Karen Chapple, professor of city and regional planning, UC Berkeley
Liam Dillon, reporter, Los Angeles Times
Susan Kirsch, founder; former president, Livable California
Steve Vallejos, president, prefabADU
