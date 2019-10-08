Former 'Emily Doe' Chanel Miller on Why You Should "Know My Name"

Before the sentencing of Brock Turner, the Stanford University swimmer found guilty of sexual assault in the widely covered 2016 trail, the woman he attacked wrote a raw, searing victim impact statement that went viral and was read on the floor of Congress. At the time, she was only known as "Emily Doe." But now, Chanel Miller has come forward with her identity — and her story, chronicled in her memoir, "Know My Name." Forum talks to Miller about how she reclaimed her identity and voice after a punishing trial and how the legal system can improve its handling of sexual assault survivors.