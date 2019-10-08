Lila Downs Celebrates Indigenous Cultures, Social Justice in New Musical Production
Lila Downs Celebrates Indigenous Cultures, Social Justice in New Musical Production

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Lila Downs will perform at the Paramount Theater in Oakland on Oct. 11 in her show, "Día de Muertos: AL CHILE." (Lila Downs)

Grammy Award winning vocalist Lila Downs joins Forum to talk about her latest production, "Día de los Muertos: Al Chile." The production, which features an all-female mariachi ensemble, visual storytelling and dance, explores the layered traditions that form the Mexican Day of the Dead holiday. It also incorporates her newest album "Al Chile," which draws inspiration from her Mixtec roots, traditional Oaxcan music and social justice issues like immigration and border policy.

Guests:

Lila Downs, musician and social activist

