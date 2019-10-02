Impeachment Inquiry Intensifies as President Trump Attacks Democrats

It was a tumultuous day in Washington Wednesday. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo admitted he was on President Trump's July 25 phone call with Ukraine, and the president raged against the media and House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff during a news conference with the president of Finland. Meanwhile, the State Department inspector general met congressional staffers for a closed-door briefing on Ukraine. We'll talk about the latest from the Capitol as well as a new election survey by the Public Policy Institute of California.