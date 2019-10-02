It was a tumultuous day in Washington Wednesday. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo admitted he was on President Trump's July 25 phone call with Ukraine, and the president raged against the media and House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff during a news conference with the president of Finland. Meanwhile, the State Department inspector general met congressional staffers for a closed-door briefing on Ukraine. We'll talk about the latest from the Capitol as well as a new election survey by the Public Policy Institute of California.
Impeachment Inquiry Intensifies as President Trump Attacks Democrats
at 10:30 AM
US President Donald Trump speaks with a reporter during a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto (not shown) in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 2, 2019. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)
Guests:
Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent, KQED; co-host of KQED's "Political Breakdown" podcast
Nancy Cook, White House reporter, Politico
