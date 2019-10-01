A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld the Federal Communications Commission's decision to repeal Obama-era net neutrality rules. But the court overruled the FCC's effort to block states from adopting their own rules. California passed one of the nation's strongest laws aimed at protecting internet consumers and net neutrality last year. Officials will have to prove in court that the state law doesn't conflict with the federal regulations. Forum discusses the decision and what it means for California.
Court OKs FCC Repeal of Net Neutrality Rules, but California Protections May Stand
at 10:30 AM
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai speaks to members of the media after a commission meeting December 14, 2017 in Washington, DC where they voted to repeal its net neutrality rules. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Guests:
April Glaser, technology writer, Slate
