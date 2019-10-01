Based on six years of reporting, Paul Tough's new book "The Years That Matter Most: How College Makes or Breaks Us" explores whether higher education in the U.S. still delivers on its promise of social mobility. Tough takes on the so-called "admissions industrial complex" that favors students from wealthier backgrounds and looks at why the most selective U.S. colleges have become the least socio-economically diverse. We'll talk to Tough about what he uncovered in over 100 interviews with students, parents, professors and admissions officers.
Paul Tough on 'How College Makes or Breaks Us'
at 9:00 AM
(iStock)
Guests:
Paul Tough, author, "The Years That Matter Most: How College Makes or Breaks Us"; contributing writer, New York Times Magazine
