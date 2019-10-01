From 'Borowitz Report' to 'Retro Report': Andy Borowitz on Unpacking News Through Humor

Andy Borowitz might best be known for his satirical "Borowitz Report" in The New Yorker, but he'll soon be on TV screens for the new PBS series "The Retro Report." Premiering Oct. 7, the series explores the historical contexts behind the news stories of today--from environmentalism and reproductive rights to activism in sports. Borowitz closes out each episode with a segment called "Now It All Makes Sense" that uses humor to unpack and process the day's news. We'll talk to Borowitz about his new gig and how he's making sense of the latest political headlines.