Election 2019: San Francisco District Attorney Debate
Michael Krasny
at 10:00 AM
Candidates for San Francisco District Attorney (from L-R): Chesa Boudin, Suzy Loftus, Leif Dautch and Nancy Tung. (Photos courtesy of the campaigns)

When San Franciscans elect a new district attorney this November, it will be the first time in over a century that an incumbent hasn't been in the race. With current DA George Gascón stepping down, four candidates--all attorneys with experience working within San Francisco's criminal justice system--are vying for the position. We'll hear from the candidates on their vision for the top prosecutor role in San Francisco and their approach to issues like police use of force, illegal drug use, homelessness and more.

Meet the candidates:
Chesa Boudin
Leif Dautch
Suzy Loftus
Nancy Tung

Guests:

Chesa Boudin, deputy public defender, San Francisco's Public Defender's office; candidate for San Francisco District Attorney

Leif Dautch, deputy attorney general, State of California; candidate for San Francisco District Attorney

Suzy Loftus, assistant chief legal counsel, San Francisco Sheriff's Department; candidate for San Francisco District Attorney

Nancy Tung, deputy district attorney, Alameda County District Attorney's office; candidate for San Francisco District Attorney

