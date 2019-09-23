Three House committees asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday for documents related to President Trump's July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. On the call, President Trump reportedly asked Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden’s son’s former role on the board of a Ukrainian gas company. On Sunday, Trump acknowledged discussing Biden and his son on the call, but didn't confirm the reports that he asked Zelensky to investigate. Forum discusses the implications of the phone call and whether Democrats will unite to call for impeachment.
Democrats Demand Answers About Trump Phone Call With Ukrainian President
at 9:00 AM
A day after admitting to press on the South Lawn of the White House that he discussed former Vice President Joe Biden on a call with Ukraine's president, U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence attend a meeting on religious freedom at United Nations headquarters on September 23, 2019 in New York City. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Guests:
Rebecca Ballhaus, reporter, The Wall Street Journal's Washington D.C. bureau
Phil Ewing, National Security Editor, NPR
