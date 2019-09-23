Democrats Demand Answers About Trump Phone Call With Ukrainian President

Three House committees asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday for documents related to President Trump's July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. On the call, President Trump reportedly asked Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden’s son’s former role on the board of a Ukrainian gas company. On Sunday, Trump acknowledged discussing Biden and his son on the call, but didn't confirm the reports that he asked Zelensky to investigate. Forum discusses the implications of the phone call and whether Democrats will unite to call for impeachment.