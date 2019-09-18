California Proposal to Save Tropical Rainforests Divides Environmentalists

The California Air Resources Board is considering a controversial proposal Thursday aimed at protecting the world's tropical rainforests and combating global climate change. The proposal could allow companies to offset their emissions by sending money to fight deforestation in countries such as such as Brazil and promote sustainable industries. Backers say including tropical rainforests in the state's cap and trade program provides needed money to save the essential forests. But opponents say it's nothing more than greenwashing, allowing companies to pollute while investing in programs that are ineffective and can end up damaging forests and indigenous communities.