Salman Rushdie's Modern-Day Don Quixote
Michael Krasny
at 10:00 AM
Author Salman Rushdie. (Courtesy of Random House)

Writer Salman Rushdie's new novel, "Quichotte," is set in an unstable, perilous America where anything can happen. "Old friends could become new enemies and traditional enemies could be your new besties or even lovers. It was no longer possible to predict the weather, or the likelihood of war, or the outcomes of elections." A layered book within a book, it's Rushdie's character, spy novel writer Sam DuChamp, who is penning the story of Quichotte, a Don Quixote of the digital age, embarking on a quest to find his true love. Forum talks to Rushdie about the novel, which has been shortlisted for the Booker Prize, and what it says about America today.

Guests:

Salman Rushdie, novelist and essayist; author, "Quichotte: A Novel"

