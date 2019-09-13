How to Make Friends as an Adult
Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
 (iStock)

We've all heard that friendship and community is important for our happiness and even our health. But many of us find it harder to make friends, and nurture friendships that we do have, as adults. Forum discusses ways to find new friends and how to forge deeper connections with people who are already in our lives.

Guests:

Jessica Placzek, reporter, KQED

Angie Thurston, Ministry Innovation fellow, Harvard Divinity School; co-author, “How We Gather and Care of Souls”

