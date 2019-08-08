How To Find New Friends
Bay Curious

How To Find New Friends

Jessica Placzek
How to find friends

There isn’t a clear path on how to make close friends.  Some people find making friends even harder than dating. They say with romantic relationships there's at least some semblance of steps: You ask a person out, you go out again, maybe you keep going on dates, maybe one person isn't feeling it and the relationship ends, or perhaps both people are feeling it, you talk and then make your relationship "official".

Last year, Bay Curious received the question: "How do I make friends?"

We tried reaching out to the question asker, but they never responded.

Surveys show many Americans often feel lonely, and a lot of those lonely people also feel socially isolated.

To help our question asker, we're going to start off with tips for finding potential friends, then next week we'll talk about how to make them closer.

Reported by Jessica Placzek. Bay Curious is made by Olivia Allen-Price, Jessica Placzek, Robert Speight, Katie McMurran, Maggie Galloway and Paul Lancour. Additional support from Julie Caine, Suzie Racho, Ethan Lindsey, Pat Yollin and David Weir.

Theme music by Pat Mesiti-Miller.

