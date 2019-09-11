Ibram X. Kendi Explains 'How to Be an Antiracist'

It's not enough to be against racism, or to not consider ourselves racists, argues American University professor Ibram X. Kendi. Instead, we must actively be "antiracist" and fight for racial equality. Kendi's new book, "How to Be an Antiracist," examines what he's learned from the Antiracist Research & Policy Center at American University, of which he is founding director, as well as from his own life as a black man. Kendi puts personal and contemporary racism in conversation with national and historical racism, creating an instructive guide to follow his 2017 National Book Award-winning "Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America." Kendi joins us to share his philosophy of "antiracism."