It's not enough to be against racism, or to not consider ourselves racists, argues American University professor Ibram X. Kendi. Instead, we must actively be "antiracist" and fight for racial equality. Kendi's new book, "How to Be an Antiracist," examines what he's learned from the Antiracist Research & Policy Center at American University, of which he is founding director, as well as from his own life as a black man. Kendi puts personal and contemporary racism in conversation with national and historical racism, creating an instructive guide to follow his 2017 National Book Award-winning "Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America." Kendi joins us to share his philosophy of "antiracism."
Ibram X. Kendi Explains 'How to Be an Antiracist'
at 10:00 AM
Author and professor Ibram X. Kendi. His third book, "How to Be an Antiracist," was published on August 13, 2019 by One World, an imprint of Random House. (Jeff Watts/American University)
Guests:
Ibram X. Kendi, professor of history and international relations and founding director of The Antiracist Research & Policy Center, American University; author, "How to Be an Antiracist" and "Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America"
