Johanna Pfaelzer Takes the Reigns as Artistic Director of Berkeley Rep

Berkeley Repertory Theatre has a new artistic director, Johanna Pfaelzer. Her inaugural season at Berkeley Rep opens this month and will include the shows "White Noise," "School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play" and "Happy Days." Pfaelzer previously helped develop Broadway hits "Hamilton" and "American Idiot" as artistic director of the nonprofit New York Stage and Film. Pfaelzer joins us to discuss her vision for Berkeley Rep and how she plans to draw in the next generation of theatergoers.