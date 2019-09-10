California's first known death associated with vaping marijuana was announced Friday by Los Angeles County health authorities. That same day, national health officials discouraged the use of e-cigarettes until they determine the cause of about 450 reported cases of a severe lung disease that has killed at least five people. In California, the Department of Public Health is currently investigating 62 potential cases of the disease in people with a recent history of vaping. An estimated 9 million adults and 3.6 million teenagers across the country use vapes, and a government survey last year found one in five teens reported vaping in the previous month. Forum talks about vape use and the potential dangers.
California Health Officials Investigate 62 Cases of Vaping Related Lung Disease and 1 Death
at 9:30 AM
A THC oil concentrate-filled vape pen. (iStock)
Guests:
David Downs, California bureau chief, LEAFLY.com
Bonnie Halpern-Felsher , research professor of pediatrics, Stanford University; developmental psychologist who studies substance use in teenagers
