‘Super Pumped’ Looks at Rise, Fall of Former Uber CEO

Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick stepped down from his role as chief executive in 2017, following company scandals over sexual harassment, privacy violations and driver mistreatment. New York Times technology reporter Mike Isaac covered Kalanick’s resignation, and his new book “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber” analyzes how Silicon Valley’s reverence for founders allowed for Kalanick’s rise, and fall. Isaac talked to more than 200 current and former Uber employees, who described its hyper-masculine culture under Kalanick. We’ll talk with Isaac about Uber, Kalanick and what led to the ride-hailing company’s billions in losses after its initial public offering earlier this year.